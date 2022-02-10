New HGTV Series ‘Mash Up Our Home’ Premiering March 12

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia know how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, the married design team will combine diverse styles to create an ideal “mash-up design” dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes.
In the series premiere, Kele and Christina will assist a couple, torn between colorful style and neutral minimalism, renovate their tiny, outdated kitchen and unused garage. The design duo will come up with a harmonious, blended design that gives the homeowners exactly what they want and helps the couple fall back in love with their home.
“Mash-Up Our Home” Premieres Saturday, March 12 on HGTV.