Neve Campbell Recalls What Made Wes Craven Special

The new Scream may be the fifth film in the franchise, but it’s the first of the post-Wes Craven era. Craven, who directed all of the previous movies, passed away in 2015, and many people thought the franchise would die with him. But the new revival has fared well — both critically and commercially — in no small part due to the involvement of the original Scream stars, including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Campbell worked on all four of the previous Scream movies with Craven, and she talked to us about what made him different than the average horror film director. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neve Campbell)