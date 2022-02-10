How Zoe Kravitz Helped Shape (& Shade) Her ‘Kimi’ Character

With a storyline that takes place during COVID pandemic, Kimi is an intriguing character study of an agoraphobic woman who would be afraid to venture out into the world, even under normal conditions. But when she uncovers a mystery while working from home, she is compelled to face those fears to sort out the evidence and prove the existence of the crime. With bright blue hair, the character definitely has a unique look; Zoë Kravitz, who plays her, told us how she got involved in coming up with her style. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoë Kravitz)