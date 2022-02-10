HBO Max Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Tourist’ Starring Jamie Dornan

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
The Tourist

THE TOURIST, starring Golden Globe(R) nominee Jamie Dornan, debuts with all six episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 3. The Max Original series is a co-production with BBC and Stan, HBO Max is the US streaming home for the series.

Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive – except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

