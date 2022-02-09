While Making ‘Moonfall,’ Imagination Was Key For Halle Berry

Moonfall is everything you would expect from a Roland Emmerich-directed sci-fi thriller, which means there’s plenty of action that takes place away from Earth’s surface. Obviously, that meant a significant number of scenes were shot using green screen and computer technology. Halle Berry, who stars in the film, says that presented challenges to her and the other actors, who had to rely primarily on Emmerich’s stage direction, but then had to use their imaginations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)