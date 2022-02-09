Making ‘Amazing Race’ Helped Phil Keoghan Through ‘Tough’ Times, Too

While most people associate Phil Keoghan with the long-running CBS competition The Amazing Race, he’s been doing double-duty for the past few years as host, creator, and executive producer of another CBS show, Tough as Nails. While he’s on his 33rd season of Amazing Race, he’s now working on a fourth season of Tough as Nails. It’s been difficult to shoot both series, especially because of COVID protocols, but Keoghan told us that there are a lot of things he’s learned on Race that he’s been able to apply to the newer show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phil Keoghan)
The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.