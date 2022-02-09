‘Gladiator’ Was A Big Leap Forward For Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had already been making movies for a decade prior to the release of his first big-budget Hollywood blockbuster, Gladiator. The production was epic in every way possible, from its nine-figure budget to its 155-minute running time, and it was certainly bigger than anything Crowe had done in the past. All that work (and money) paid off, though, with the film becoming the third-biggest earner at the box office in 2000 and then winning five Academy Awards, including one for Crowe as Best Actor. All these years later, it’s still one of the films most-associated with Crowe, and there’s even another Gladiator movie in the works, with director Ridley Scott once again set to direct. At the time of the film’s release, though, Crowe told us he’d felt a lot of pressure carrying such a big movie, but he felt like he thrived on that pressure. (click on the media bar below to hear Russell Crowe)
