Al Michaels Will Never Forget The Miracle That Made His Career

Right now, Beijing, China is hosting the Winter Olympic Games. But Al Michaels isn’t there. The veteran sportscaster, who has been involved with several Olympic Games, instead will be in the booth for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles this Sunday. It’s the final game in his current NBC contract, and there’s been plenty of speculation about whether it may be his swan song as a broadcaster. Whether it is or isn’t, there’s no denying that the broadcast that put Michaels on the map was his impassioned call of the 1980 Olympic hockey game between the United States and Soviet Union, most commonly referred to as the Miracle on Ice. His call as time ran out — “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” — remains one of the legendary moments of sports broadcasting, and Michaels told us that, 42 years later, it’s a phrase that people still associate with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Al Michaels)