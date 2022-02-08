Rashida Jones To Star In New Comedy Series For Apple TV+
Today Apple TV+ announced a series order for “Sunny,” a new, 10-episode darkly comedic half-hour drama from A24 created by Katie Robbins (“The Affair,” “The Last Tycoon,” “Hedy Lamarr”) that will star Emmy Award nominee, multi-hyphenate Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks,” “blackAF,” “Quincy”), who also serves as executive producer.
“Sunny” is a darkly comedic drama starring Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.
Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” will be written and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24, and directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”). The series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.