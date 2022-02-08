Mayim Bialik’s Glad She’s Hosting ‘Jeopardy!,’ Not Playing

To be a contestant on Jeopardy!, you definitely have to be smarter than a fifth grader. Though not an official rule, having a college degree is practically a prerequisite to perform well on the show, given the wide range of knowledge required. On this week’s primetime edition of the show, though, being a college student is mandatory — after all, it’s the Jeopardy! National College Championship, where contestants from three dozen different universities will vie for this year’s title. Mayim Bialik hosts the event, and while she’s an excellent host, she says she’s not too sure she’d make a great contestant on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mayim Bialik)
The Jeopardy! National College Championship airs Tuesday through Friday night this week and next at 8/7c on ABC.