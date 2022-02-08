How & Why Celeb Cars Become ‘Million Dollar Wheels’

A lot of celebrities and other super-rich people have an obsession with cars. (Just check out Jay Leno’s Garage or Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) And plenty of them buy the hottest, most expensive cars from exclusive high-end dealerships that cater to their needs … and their whims. A new reality series from executive producer Jamie Foxx goes into that world, as he partners with L.A.-based car salesman-to-the-stars R.D. Whittington for Million Dollar Wheels. Talking about the show, the cars, and the clientele, Foxx and Whittington explain to us why some of these vehicles fetch prices that rival the cost of new homes in some places. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Foxx & R.D. Whittington)
Million Dollar Wheels premieres February 28 on Discovery+.