‘Promised Land’ Star Bellamy Young Loves Getting The Chance To Wine

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(ABC/Raymond Liu) BELLAMY YOUNG

The premise of the show Promised Land has an immigrant family running a highly successful vineyard, making Northern California’s wine country — and its wine — part of the setting for the show’s drama. Bellamy Young, who plays the ex-wife of the winery’s owner (and has designs on taking it back) told us that one of the things she’s enjoyed most about making the show has been getting a taste of how the wine industry works in real life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bellamy Young)

Promised Land airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak