Making A ‘Gremlins’ Sequel, Joe Dante Definitely Did It His Own Way

After Joe Dante’s movie Gremlins became a huge box-office hit in 1984, the studio wanted him to do a sequel. Dante, however, had no interest in making a conventional sequel, so he held out for a long, long time, until the studio gave him the creative control to make the sequel he wanted. The result was Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which was more a parody of sequels than an actual sequel. Dante took pleasure in breaking a lot of the rules of filmmaking and was quite proud of what he’d accomplished, though the joke was lost on some. Though the movie got generally good reviews, audiences didn’t quite know what to make of it, especially once it started doing parodies of other well-known films. While it wasn’t a big box-office hit in 1990, it’s become a cult classic in the three decades since. At the time of the film’s release, director Dante talked about resisting the temptation — and the studio’s initial pleas — to make another film just like Gremlins. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Dante)
The Gremlins movies are currently streaming on HBO Max and are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.