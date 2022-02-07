‘Afterparty’ Is Right Up Tiffany Haddish’s Alley — Well, Alleys

It’s hard to pigeonhole the new series The Afterparty, since each episode of the show — which features witnesses describing the events of a high school reunion that ends in murder — is shot as a different genre, reflecting the tastes of the week’s featured character. Tiffany Haddish, who stars as the investigating detective on the case, says she’s been enjoying all of the show’s different styles, because she loves all kinds of entertainment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)
The Afterparty is currently streaming on Apple TV+.