‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Premiering June 2 On Hulu

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
President Alcuzan (Bruce Boxleitner), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), Speria Balask (Lisa Banes), Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber), Charly Burke (Anne Winters), Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) and Isaac (Mark Jackson), shown. (Photo by: Michael Desmondl/Hulu)

The return of Seth MacFarlane’s Emmy-nominated fan-favorite, sci-fi series “The Orville: New Horizons” will now launch Thursday, June 2, 2022 only on Hulu.

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak