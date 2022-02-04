‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Premiering June 2 On Hulu

The return of Seth MacFarlane’s Emmy-nominated fan-favorite, sci-fi series “The Orville: New Horizons” will now launch Thursday, June 2, 2022 only on Hulu.
Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.
