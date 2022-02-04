Seeing ‘Moonfall’ Was A Total Shock For Its Star, Halle Berry

When she was considering whether or not to make Moonfall, she read the film’s script and, of course, spoke with director/co-writer Roland Emmerich. Once she was on board, she was obviously there for the lion’s share of the shooting days, since she plays the movie’s lead character. But even after all that, Halle Berry still didn’t have a firm grasp on exactly what the film would look like. So, when she finally got a look at the finished product, she told us she was awe-struck by what she saw on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)