Mark Wahlberg: ‘Uncharted’ Movie Will Still Appeal To The Uninitiated

Since its initial release in 2007, the Uncharted series has become one of the most successful video game franchises ever. In 2008, a movie version of Uncharted went into development, and now, it’s finally coming to fruition, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in starring roles as the game’s two major protagonists, Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan. While Wahlberg is sure that fans of the game series will be thrilled to see how the film recognizes the characters’ history, he also says that there’s enough exposition in the film that viewers who haven’t played the games will be able to jump right in to the action. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)