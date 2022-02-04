Johnny Knoxville On Why The Gang’s (Almost) All Here For ‘Jackass Forever’

When Jackass premiered on MTV in the fall of 2000, there probably weren’t many people who thought the show would still be talked about in 2022. And you probably could have counted on one hand the number of people who believed there would be a new Jackass movie hitting theaters in 2022. Yet here we are, with Jackass Forever— the fifth film in the Jackass franchise — lighting up the big screen with more pranks and stunts. The new film reunites nearly everybody from the TV show and earlier films, while adding some new pranksters to the mix, and Jackass co-creator/star Johnny Knoxville explains why it was so important to him that his old colleagues were part of Jackass Forever.(Click on the media bar below to hear Johnny Knoxville)