Bringing ‘Nightmares’ To TV Was One Of Robert Englund’s Dream Gigs

Robert Englund’s career could have gone in a completely different way. After all, he did try out for the role of Han Solo in Star Wars. But if that had happened, he wouldn’t have become one of the most iconic Hollywood horror figures of all time. As it turns out, he played the frightening Freddy Krueger in eight Nightmare on Elm Street movies, and the character even escaped from the big screen and into a couple of TV shows: the anthology Freddy’s Nightmares and the reality series Real Nightmares. Speaking at a fan event, Englund talked about how he had just as much fun with Freddy’s television gigs as he did with the movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Englund)