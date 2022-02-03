Mayim Bialik’s ‘Blessing’ … What Is ‘Jeopardy’?

Following the death of Alex Trebek last year and a long, controversy-strewn process, Mayim Bialik finds herself in the enviable position of hosting the long-running game show Jeopardy! For now, she’s hosting all of the franchise’s primetime specials, and she’s splitting hosting duties on the daily syndicated version with former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. For Bialik, who played a neuroscientist on The Big Bang Theory but also has a real-life PhD in neuroscience, being given the opportunity to host the show she’s loved for many years has been one of her greatest thrills. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mayim Bialik)
Jeopardy! airs daily in syndication; check local listings for airings in your market. The Jeopardy! National College Championship begins next Thursday night on ABC, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.