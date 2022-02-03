First ‘Scream’ Shoot Was A Ball For Neve Campbell & Her Co-Stars

When Neve Campbell made the first Scream movie, she was a 21-year-old who was just finding widespread fame on the TV show Party of Five, and her breakout movie, The Craft, premiered while Scream was filming. Campbell wasn’t alone in that regard — co-star Courteney Cox’s career had just rocketed into the stratosphere because of Friends (and she met her future husband, David Arquette, during the shoot). According to Campbell, the shoot came at a great time in their lives, and they all really enjoyed the experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neve Campbell )
Scream, which reunites the three actors in their original roles, is now playing in theaters.