Don’t Look Up’ Cast Even Had Cate Blanchett Starstruck

Who knew a movie about a comet could have such star power? Adam McKay’s sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up boasts an incredible cast that includes five Academy Award winners (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Mark Rylance), along with an additional two Oscar nominees (Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill) for good measure. The cast was so remarkable that Cate Blanchett, who’s been making movies for 30 years, admitted to us that she felt a little intimidated by all of the talent on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cate Blanchett)