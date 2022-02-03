Anson Mount Knew Pike’s Place On ‘Trek’ But Didn’t Stress Out

Anson Mount first played Christopher Pike — the original captain of the USS Enterprise — during the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. After that show’s subsequent time jump into the far future, the show’s producers wanted to figure out a way to use Mount and the Pike character in a new way. The result of that is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which chronicles the early adventures of Mount’s Pike, Ethan Peck’s Spock, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One aboard the Enterprise prior to the events of the original Star Trek series. Pike, of course, is widely known in the Star Trek canon, but Mount says he tried to put the pressure of playing an iconic character aside when he took the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anson Mount)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 on Paramount+.