Peter Weller: ‘Robocop’ Almost Came To A Robo-Stop

When it was released in 1987, Robocop unexpectedly became one of the summer’s biggest hits, winning the box office race in each of its first two weekends. But the film’s biggest accomplishment may have been that it was actually completed in the first place! There were times when Peter Weller, who starred in the film, thought the production company was going to pull the plug, and he wasn’t always the happiest camper on the set. Speaking at a fan event, Weller talked about some of the difficulties he had with director Paul Verhoeven, especially when it came to his character’s now-iconic suit, and how everything was eventually resolved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weller)
Robocop is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.