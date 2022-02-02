Peacock Releases Trailer For New Comedy Series ‘Killing It’

From the Creative Minds Behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici Comes A New Comedy Series Starring Craig Robinson
Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.
QUOTES FROM THE CREATORS
A NOTE FROM DAN GOOR & LUKE DEL TREDICI (Co-Showrunners, Writers, EPs):
“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted ‘Killing It’ to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”
“It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”