Ming-Na Wen’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ & ‘Boba Fett’ Characters: They’re Both ‘Bad-Asses’

As an action hero, Ming-Na Wen has the distinction of appearing in both of the genre’s most high-profile franchises: the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars universe. Wen spent seven seasons playing Agent Melinda May on the MCU’s TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., then segued into the role of Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian which has become part of the spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. While Wen acknowledges there are some obvious similarities between the two characters, she also told us there are some fundamental differences between them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ming-Na Wen)