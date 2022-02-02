James Gunn Wouldn’t Fix Peacemaker’s Faults For New Series

The Peacemaker character, as introduced in The Suicide Squad, is far from being the perfect superhero. While he is fighting on the side of humanity in both the film and the new TV spinoff, Peacemaker, he’s not exactly a great human being, with a lot of obnoxious tendencies that have led the show’s creator and writer, James Gunn, to describe him as “the world’s biggest douchebag.” And when the character, played by John Cena, made the leap to fronting his own series, Gunn told us he didn’t want to suddenly make the character more palatable than he was … but he did want to delve more into the reasons for Peacemaker’s flawed personality. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Gunn)