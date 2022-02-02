David Duchovny Thought ‘Fight The Future’ Might End ‘The X-Files’

After five seasons on the air, The X-Files had become a true phenomenon, and it endeavored to do something no other drama had tried to do in the past: shoot a movie while the show itself was still in production. The X-Files: Fight the Future was released in June 1998, and it served as a bridge between the show’s fifth and sixth seasons, resolving some of its mythology storylines while introducing Agents Mulder & Scully to new mysteries. Speaking at the time of the film’s release, David Duchovny told us he thought making the film — while hard on the actors and the production team — was a brilliant idea, though he actually thought the movie would have been a good way to end the series, which wound up running for another four seasons before concluding its initial run. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny)
The X-Files: Fight the Future is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms, and The X-Files TV series is currently streaming on Hulu.