Joe Pantoliano Recalls The Great Fun Of ‘The Goonies’

In the mid-1980s, Steven Spielberg came up with a story about a bunch of young kids who, on the verge of going their separate ways, join forces for one epic adventure. That movie, written by Chris Columbus and directed by Richard Donner, became The Goonies, Though the movie never hit No. 1 at the box office — it was held off by Sylvester Stallone’s second Rambo film — it was a significant hit nonetheless, ending 1985 as the year’s seventh-biggest film. It’s also become one of the decade’s most durable films, attracting new audiences through home video and streaming, and preserved for antiquity through the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.
In the film, Joe Pantoliano played one of the Fratellis, the crime family that gives the kids plenty of trouble after they inadvertently discover the Fratellis’ secret hideaway. Pantoliano, who went on to appear in films like The Fugitive and The Matrix, along with a long recurring role as Ralphie on The Sopranos told us that making The Goonies was one of the best movie experiences he ever had, especially since it was done in the days before CGI. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pantoliano)