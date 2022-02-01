In His TV Courtroom, It’s Not Steve Harvey Anymore

Steve Harveyusually isn’t one for formalities. But now that he’s administering justice on his new show, Judge Steve Harvey, he’s making an exception. While he reserves the right to be funny on the bench whenever he pleases, he’s expecting others to treat his courtroom with respect. And that, he says, includes having the show’s plaintiffs and defendants addressing him in the proper manner. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)
Judge Steve Harvey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.