John Ortiz Promises Fun With ‘Promised Land’

The premise of Promised Land centers around a family with immigrant roots that’s found its fortune running a vineyard in America, but also touched on current issues about immigration, as some of the family’s employees are undocumented. John Ortiz plays the family’s patriarch, and while he knows the show deals with some timely issues, he says he wants everybody to be able to enjoy the show because it’s much more focused on plots than politics. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Ortiz)
Promised Landairs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.