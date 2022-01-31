‘Flash’ In The Pan: Sam J. Jones On Making The Cult Classic

When the film came out, it was derided, mocked, and ridiculed to no end, especially when it didn’t perform nearly as well as expected at the box office. Over the years, though, Flash Gordon has developed a pretty sizeable cult following, thanks in part to the Ted movies, which showed their unadulterated love for the film and even featured its star, Sam J. Jones, as himself. Now, more than 40 years after its release, fans are still discovering Flash Gordon and, at a fan event, Jones talked about getting cast in the title role and what it was like to make the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam J. Jones)