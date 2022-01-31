Don Johnson Feels Right At Home On ‘Kenan’

Working on the show Kenan, Don Johnson finds himself in some old, familiar places: the NBC television network and the soundstages at Universal Studios. NBC, of course, broadcast the show that propelled him to stardom, Miami Vice. But Johnson, who’s been making TV shows and movies for more than 50 years, also feels a special, personal connection to the world-famous Universal lot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Don Johnson)
Kenan airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.