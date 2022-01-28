‘Grease 2’ Wasn’t The Same For Didi Conn, But She Did See A Star Being Born

In 1978, Grease ran away with the year’s box office championship. Not wanting to let a good thing go to waste, Paramount gave the OK to a sequel. Unfortunately, most of the film’s stars weren’t on board for Grease 2, and the film was a major box office bomb, earning less than 10% of what the original had made. Surprisingly, though, the years have been somewhat kind, and the film has now gained a cult following. Didi Conn was of the few cast members from Grease who stayed behind at Rydell High for the sequel, and she talked to us about her memories of making it, including getting to know a young future superstar making her first movie appearance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Didi Conn)