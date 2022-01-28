Comedy Central’s New Animated Comedy ‘Fairview’ Premiering February 9th

Comedy Central announced the premiere date for the new series “Fairview,” a weekly, hyper-topical, eight episode series that will follow “South Park” each week. “Fairview” is a half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson.
The series features voice talent from Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.
“Fairview,” produced by CBS Studios, will be in partnership with the talented team of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” (Paramount+), recently Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series and “Our Cartoon President” (Showtime).
“Fairview” premiers Wednesday, February 9th at 8:30PM ET/PT on Comedy Central