Ryan Seacrest Wants Everybody Back For ‘Idol’s’ Milestone Party

While Brian Dunkleman fans might get triggered by this, Ryan Seacrest is about to begin his 20th season hosting American Idol. Across 20 years, two networks, and 14 different judges, Seacrest has been around for everything Idol, so he’s got a lot of feelings about how he’d like to see the show celebrate this milestone. When we spoke to Seacrest, he talked about the things that have meant the most to him about the show, and what he hopes to see during its anniversary season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Seacrest)
The 20th season of American Idol premieres February 27 on ABC.