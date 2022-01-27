Kevin Williamson Wanted One Thing Out Of ‘Scream’

When the first Screamwas made, screenwriter Kevin Williamson was an unknown quantity. At the time, he was making his living as an actor with bit parts in TV shows, films, and music videos, and he’d never had a screenplay produced. That, of course, changed in a big way after the success of Scream put him on the map. He went on to write two more of the Scream movies, and he’s an executive producer on the latest sequel. But what was he thinking when he wrote the first one? Quite simply, he told us, he needed to get something sold! (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Williamson)