Kevin Williamson Wanted One Thing Out Of ‘Scream’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Executive Producer Kevin Williamson and Ghostface on the set of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream.”

When the first Scream was made, screenwriter Kevin Williamson was an unknown quantity. At the time, he was making his living as an actor with bit parts in TV shows, films, and music videos, and he’d never had a screenplay produced. That, of course, changed in a big way after the success of Scream put him on the map. He went on to write two more of the Scream movies, and he’s an executive producer on the latest sequel. But what was he thinking when he wrote the first one? Quite simply, he told us, he needed to get something sold! (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Williamson)

Scream is now playing in theaters.

