Hilary Duff Found A Lot To Like About ‘Father’

In real life, Hilary Duff is a twice-married mother of three, so she’s admitted that she was a little taken aback when the producers of How I Met Your Father approached her about playing the soulmate-seeking single Sophie on the show. But once she got to hear more about the character and the show’s plans for her, that initial shock gave way to a sense of excitement. Duff told us that, even though she and Sophie may lead very different lives, she was still able to find a lot of common ground between her own personality and the character’s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Duff)

How I Met Your Father is currently streaming on Hulu.

