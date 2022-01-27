Christian Bale Put A Lot Into Looking Like An ‘American Psycho’

American Psycho is one of those movies that, like A Clockwork Orange before it, has been simultaneously respected and reviled for its violent nature. But while the film itself was polarizing, it’s difficult to find anybody who didn’t think Christian Bale was anything short of amazing in the role of a narcissistic serial killer. Of course, it was important that he looked the part, and that meant putting in a lot of work to make sure he was someone who’d enjoy spending a lot of time in front of a mirror. In fact, Bale told us he’d never spent so much time and energy on making himself look good. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)
In fact, the process of shaping his body for the role became so difficult, he admits he actually thought about using steroids as a shortcut. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)