Apple TV+ New Drama ‘Pachinko’ Premiering March 25
Apple TV+ unveiled a first-look and the premiere date for “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated international drama series that will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022. The series will be told in three languages – Korean, Japanese, and English – and debut with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29, 2022. The series is based on The New York Times bestselling, acclaimed novel by the same name.
Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (“The Terror,” “The Killing”), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.
“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, ‘Pachinko’ is that project for me,” said Soo Hugh. “Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them – to all of the ‘Sunjas’ buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”
The series stars Soji Arai as “Mozasu”; Jin Ha as “Solomon”; Inji Jeong as “Yangjin”; Minha Kim as “teenage Sunja”; Lee Minho as “Hansu”; Kaho Minami as “Etsuko”; Steve Sanghyun Noh as “Isak”; Anna Sawai as “Naomi”; Junwoo Han as “Yoseb”; Eun Chae Jung as “Young Kyunghee”; Jimmi Simpson as “Tom Andrews”; Yu-na Jeon as “young Sunja”; and, Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as “older Sunja.”