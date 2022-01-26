Why Meryl Streep Really Wanted To ‘Look Up’

Meryl Streep long ago reached the point of her career where she could be as picky as she wanted to about the projects and roles she would take, and her choices over the past several years have been especially eclectic, encompassing both film and TV, and genres ranging from drama to comedy to musicals. Right now, she can be seen playing the President of the United States in Adam McKay’s controversial comedy Don’t Look Up. When we spoke to Streep, she told us it was her admiration for McKay’s work that brought her on board the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)