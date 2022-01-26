Taron Egerton Couldn’t Believe Who His New ‘Sing 2’ Co-Stars Were

When Sing became one of the most successful films of 2016, it didn’t take long until a sequel was given the green light. And it didn’t take long to get nearly all of the original cast back on board to voice their characters for the sequel. But with a new story came some new characters, and Taron Egerton, who plays Johnny the gorilla in both films, told us he was blown away when he found out about the real-life music superstars who’d be joining the Sing 2 cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)
Sing 2is now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.