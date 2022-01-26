Alan Tudyk’s Talents Have Made For An Interesting Career

Over the past couple of decades, Alan Tudyk has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors working today. In addition to his film and TV roles, he’s done plenty of theater (including several Broadway productions), and he’s been a successful voice actor, with roles in several high-profile animated films, shows, and even video games. Currently, he can be both seen and heard as the star of the series Resident Alien, and also heard in the movie Encanto. Tudyk told us he loves the flexibility that comes with having the talent to work in so many different types of projects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alan Tudyk)