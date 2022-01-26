Age Is Nothing But A Number For ‘Boba Fett’ Stars

At the ages of 61 and 58, Temeura Morrison and Ming-NaWen are a little bit older than the average action star. Yet that’s exactly what they are now on The Book of Boba Fett, the new TV series spawned from the Star Wars franchise. Considering the actors play a bounty hunter and an assassin, respectively, their stories often call for plenty of action; Wen and Morrison told us they’re happy to be given the opportunity to rise to the occasion and show the world their moves.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ming-Na & Temeura Morrison)