Why ‘West Side Story’ May Have Been Steven Spielberg’s Toughest Film

By Hollywood Outbreak
Director Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno as Valentina on the set of 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Steven Spielberg has made some extraordinary movies, and many of them have presented all kinds of obstacles. Yet Spielberg says that his latest film, West Side Story, tops them all, in terms of complexity. So, after working on films involving aliens, mechanical sharks, and a whole array of other demanding circumstances, what made West Side Story so difficult? As it turns out, it’s because he’d literally never made another movie like it before, and the learning curve was a steep one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

West Side Story is now playing in theaters.

