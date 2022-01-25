Why ‘West Side Story’ May Have Been Steven Spielberg’s Toughest Film

Over the course of his illustrious career, Steven Spielberg has made some extraordinary movies, and many of them have presented all kinds of obstacles. Yet Spielberg says that his latest film, West Side Story, tops them all, in terms of complexity. So, after working on films involving aliens, mechanical sharks, and a whole array of other demanding circumstances, what made West Side Story so difficult? As it turns out, it’s because he’d literally never made another movie like it before, and the learning curve was a steep one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)