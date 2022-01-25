Mandy Moore Enjoys It When Her ‘Walk’ Is Remembered

Long before becoming America’s favorite small-screen mother on This Is Us, Mandy Moore was a pop singer venturing out into the acting world. After a voiceover role in Dr. Dolittle 2 and a co-starring role in Anne Hathaway’s The Princess Diaries, Moore’s first starring credit came in A Walk to Remember, a romantic drama based on a story by The Notebook’s Nicholas Sparks. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, Moore told us that, true to the film’s title, a lot of people have remembered it, and she’s pleasantly surprised when she hears from the film’s fans, and a certain group in particular. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicholas Sparks)