‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Loves When Things Get Personal

As a new entrant into the courtroom justice reality genre, Steve Harvey wants to make sure his new show, Judge Steve Harvey, stands out. How is he doing that? He told us it all comes down to the cases, and he says that the closer the ties between the two feuding sides are, the more interesting the cases are, and he’s 100% fine with letting emotion spill into their testimony. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)
Judge Steve Harvey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.