Jessica Chastain: ‘355’ Action Had To Be Authentic

When it came to making The 355, star and producer Jessica Chastain had two rules she wanted to follow. First, she wanted her international roles to be played by actors who were authentic to the characters’ nationalities, which brought her co-stars like Penelope Cruz, Diane Krueger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing. Second, she wanted the action to look as real as possible. Whenever possible, she had the actors — herself included — doing their own stunts. It wasn’t easy, she admits, but she was thrilled with the results. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Chastain)