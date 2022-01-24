Bellamy Young Loves How ‘Promised Land’ Humanizes The Immigration Issue

Over the past several years, immigration has become a hot-button topic for a lot of people. Promised Land is a new ABC drama that looks at immigration through the lens of a family that’s trying to make a new life for itself in America. Bellamy Young, one of the stars of the series, told us she’s extremely proud to be part of a show that tells the story in such a compassionate way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bellamy Young)
Promised Land airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.