Julia Garner Thinks ‘Ozark’s’ Ruth May Never Win

Julia Garner has already won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, and with the show’s fourth season just released, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her get another nomination this year. Of course, her character has always been a troubled soul with big dreams, big schemes, and a long rap sheet. Speaking about her character’s development over the course of the show, Garner says she feels like Ruth’s destiny is disappointment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Garner)